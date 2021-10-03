Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,297,597 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 378,615 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.11% of HP worth $39,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Versor Investments LP increased its position in HP by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 11,146 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management increased its position in HP by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 44,627 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in HP by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,267 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in HP by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 18,754 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HPQ opened at $28.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.34. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. HP had a net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 137.22%. The business had revenue of $15.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of HP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of HP in a research note on Sunday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.63.

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $254,242.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

