Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) – Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 30th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.46. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Get Bank of Marin Bancorp alerts:

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 32.06%. The business had revenue of $26.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.55 million.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

BMRC opened at $38.35 on Friday. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.24 and a fifty-two week high of $42.19. The company has a market capitalization of $499.39 million, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.84 and a 200-day moving average of $35.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Bank of Marin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.07%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMRC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 95,540.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 73.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 23.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. 49.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, provides financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

Featured Article: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.