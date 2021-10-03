Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.00

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0035 per share by the bank on Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th.

Banco Bradesco has decreased its dividend payment by 64.8% over the last three years. Banco Bradesco has a dividend payout ratio of 1.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Banco Bradesco to earn $0.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.01 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.8%.

Banco Bradesco stock opened at $3.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.93. Banco Bradesco has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $5.70.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 17.20%. On average, analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Banco Bradesco stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,634 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,709 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

BBD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.40 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.70.

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

