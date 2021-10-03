Ballentine Partners LLC Purchases 2,429 Shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) by 12.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in NatWest Group in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in NatWest Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in NatWest Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in NatWest Group by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in NatWest Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NWG shares. Berenberg Bank set a $5.79 target price on shares of NatWest Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NatWest Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.79.

Shares of NYSE:NWG opened at $6.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.50. NatWest Group plc has a twelve month low of $2.74 and a twelve month high of $6.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter. NatWest Group had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 4.30%.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.081 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

