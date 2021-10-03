Ballentine Partners LLC Has $206,000 Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Ballentine Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,023 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VRTX. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 282.0% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 466 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $244.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $261.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.70.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $195.65 per share, with a total value of $1,956,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 69,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,599,827.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $180.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The firm has a market cap of $46.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.04. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $178.35 and a fifty-two week high of $280.99.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 29.73%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.