Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,958 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,958 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 591.3% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 208.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $33.70 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.25 and a 52-week high of $39.09. The company has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Conagra Brands’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.35%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CAG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.90.

In related news, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,378,830.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 6,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $217,101.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

