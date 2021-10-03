Baird Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,134 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,368 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PCTY. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Paylocity by 140.3% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 611,465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,960,000 after acquiring an additional 356,975 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Paylocity by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $760,899,000 after buying an additional 355,916 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Paylocity by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,519,696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,352,267,000 after buying an additional 339,043 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in Paylocity by 342.5% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 313,623 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,839,000 after buying an additional 242,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Paylocity by 215.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 227,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,452,000 after buying an additional 155,510 shares in the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paylocity alerts:

NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $285.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $256.12 and a 200 day moving average of $208.05. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $154.26 and a 52 week high of $298.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 228.01 and a beta of 1.31.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.39. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 16.19%. Research analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 38,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.21, for a total transaction of $9,642,997.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,808,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,158,355.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 15,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.95, for a total transaction of $4,392,703.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,193 shares of company stock valued at $29,058,493 over the last quarter. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PCTY shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paylocity has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.12.

Paylocity Profile

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.