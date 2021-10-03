Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 10,914 Shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) by 28.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,914 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $2,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRVI. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 545.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 44.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

MRVI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.78.

NASDAQ MRVI opened at $43.27 on Friday. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.62 and a 1 year high of $63.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion and a PE ratio of 25.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.09.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $217.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.49 million. The company’s revenue was up 364.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.