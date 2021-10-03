Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 26.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,552 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $2,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGE. OLD Republic International Corp grew its stake in OGE Energy by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 1,786,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,099,000 after buying an additional 845,000 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $24,509,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 947,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,655,000 after purchasing an additional 512,436 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,091,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,337,000 after purchasing an additional 380,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 317.8% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 394,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,778,000 after purchasing an additional 300,366 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:OGE opened at $33.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.76 and a 200 day moving average of $33.99. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $29.18 and a 52 week high of $36.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.67.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. OGE Energy had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $577.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This is a positive change from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 77.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OGE shares. TheStreet raised shares of OGE Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho raised shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

In related news, Director David E. Rainbolt acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.80 per share, for a total transaction of $179,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

