Baird Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $2,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $290,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $417,000. Cavalier Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 22,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 32.9% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period.

RYT stock opened at $291.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $298.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.39. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $204.97 and a 12-month high of $306.69.

