Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in STERIS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of STERIS by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 284 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp grew its position in shares of STERIS by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 446 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STE. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.83.

In other STERIS news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.63, for a total value of $309,549.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STE opened at $207.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $215.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.13. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $170.36 and a 12 month high of $226.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.16 and a beta of 0.56.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.27. STERIS had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $968.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. STERIS’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.88%.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

