Baader Bank Analysts Give GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) a €42.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Warburg Research set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €37.75 ($44.41).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €38.68 ($45.51) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €38.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of €36.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.65, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.34. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a one year high of €41.31 ($48.60). The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion and a PE ratio of 44.92.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

