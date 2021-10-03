Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.64.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock.

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Axsome Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

AXSM traded up $1.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.28. 868,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676,498. The company has a quick ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.74 and its 200 day moving average is $50.25. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $19.38 and a 12 month high of $87.24.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics will post -3.62 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1,584.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

