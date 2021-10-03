Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Holdings Boosted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,243,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.36% of Avient worth $61,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVNT. Castleark Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avient by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 187,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,877,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avient by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,328,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,468,000 after acquiring an additional 31,028 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Avient during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Avient by 179.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 58,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 37,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Avient by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Avient stock opened at $47.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Avient Co. has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $54.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.65.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Avient had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Avient’s quarterly revenue was up 102.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avient Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Avient’s payout ratio is presently 49.13%.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

