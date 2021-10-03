Atlas Crest Investment (NYSE:ACIC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.26

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (NYSE:ACIC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.26 and last traded at $8.39, with a volume of 893313 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.88.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on Atlas Crest Investment in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in Atlas Crest Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Atlas Crest Investment by 672.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Atlas Crest Investment in the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Atlas Crest Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Atlas Crest Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.28% of the company’s stock.

About Atlas Crest Investment (NYSE:ACIC)

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to engage in the business of designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility that can carry passengers for 60 miles at speeds of up to 150 mph.

