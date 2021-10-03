Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C Trims Stock Holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C reduced its holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 6.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,393,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 734,026 shares during the period. Envista comprises approximately 1.7% of Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C owned 0.07% of Envista worth $492,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envista in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Envista in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Envista by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Envista by 2,886.7% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Envista in the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Kappler sold 1,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $72,114.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mischa Reis sold 10,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $425,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,007.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,405 shares of company stock valued at $703,447. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Envista from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

Shares of NVST traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 828,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,749. Envista Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $46.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Envista had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $740.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.75 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

