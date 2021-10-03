Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C Sells 219,773 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C reduced its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,264,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 219,773 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C owned 1.09% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $204,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Adam D. Amsterdam sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.72, for a total transaction of $944,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,092.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 1,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $296,685.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,278,933. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,473 shares of company stock valued at $17,841,693. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BR stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $166.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 635,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,682. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.23 and a 1-year high of $177.16. The company has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $170.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.75.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 42.69%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.23%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.60.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

