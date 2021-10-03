Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C Has $355.99 Million Stock Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C reduced its stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,308,482 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 251,601 shares during the quarter. Affiliated Managers Group comprises 1.2% of Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C owned about 5.60% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $355,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMG. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 257.1% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 493.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 718 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the second quarter worth approximately $143,000. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, CEO Jay C. Horgen acquired 2,000 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $158.01 per share, for a total transaction of $316,020.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,039,551.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight D. Churchill acquired 1,000 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $160.89 per share, with a total value of $160,890.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,635 shares in the company, valued at $2,193,735.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMG traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $153.28. 213,619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,696. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.37. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $66.43 and a one year high of $180.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.49.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $586.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.66 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 20.33%. Research analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.30%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMG shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $246.00 price target (up from $213.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $167.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. boosted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, boosted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.00.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

