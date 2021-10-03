Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C Has $245.29 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lowered its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 671,859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 12,927 shares during the quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $245,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MA. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard stock traded up $12.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $360.18. 5,226,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,787,138. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $358.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $366.94. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $281.20 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.42 billion, a PE ratio of 50.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.37%.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total value of $28,347,716.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 15,197 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.80, for a total transaction of $5,787,017.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,443 shares in the company, valued at $49,291,894.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 872,777 shares of company stock worth $328,809,430 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $482.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.48.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.