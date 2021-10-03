Atika Capital Management LLC Buys 7,000 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Atika Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 122,000 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 2.6% of Atika Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Atika Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $33,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 829,710 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $224,769,000 after buying an additional 8,223 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 16,140 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,372,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 17,853 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,836,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 125,893 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $34,105,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,376,464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $372,884,000 after buying an additional 18,982 shares in the last quarter. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total transaction of $2,988,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $366.00 price objective (up from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Griffin Securities upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $289.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $199.62 and a 52-week high of $305.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $294.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.11%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

