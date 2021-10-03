ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Purchased by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management grew its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 15.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,858 shares during the quarter. ASML comprises about 0.8% of Shelton Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in ASML were worth $19,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of ASML by 1,100.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in ASML by 620.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 391.7% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 59 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 18.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ASML shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $966.00 price target on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $801.33.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $741.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $303.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.11, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $814.18 and a 200-day moving average of $712.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $357.38 and a 1-year high of $895.93.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.