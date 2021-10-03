ASML (EPA:ASML) PT Set at €600.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ASML (EPA:ASML) has been given a €600.00 ($705.88) price objective by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Nord/LB set a €680.00 ($800.00) price objective on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays set a €750.00 ($882.35) price objective on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group set a €740.00 ($870.59) price target on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €850.00 ($1,000.00) price target on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €845.00 ($994.12) price target on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €682.17 ($802.55).

