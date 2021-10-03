ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,200 shares, a drop of 47.4% from the August 31st total of 177,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 466.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ASMVF opened at $12.00 on Friday. ASM Pacific Technology has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $15.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.65 and its 200 day moving average is $12.87.
ASM Pacific Technology Company Profile
Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?
Receive News & Ratings for ASM Pacific Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASM Pacific Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.