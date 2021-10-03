ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,200 shares, a drop of 47.4% from the August 31st total of 177,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 466.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASMVF opened at $12.00 on Friday. ASM Pacific Technology has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $15.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.65 and its 200 day moving average is $12.87.

Get ASM Pacific Technology alerts:

ASM Pacific Technology Company Profile

ASM Pacific Technology Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of machines, tools, and materials used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries worldwide. It operates through Semiconductor Solutions and Surface Mount Technology Solutions segments.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for ASM Pacific Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASM Pacific Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.