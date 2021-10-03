Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 362.5% from the August 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of ASHTY opened at $307.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.50 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $313.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Ashtead Group has a 12 month low of $143.12 and a 12 month high of $343.83.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.893 per share. This is an increase from Ashtead Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.56%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ASHTY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ashtead Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.00.

Ashtead Group Company Profile

Ashtead Group Plc engages in the provision of equipment rental services. The company offers a full range of construction and industrial equipment used in lift, power, generate, move, dig, compact, drill, support, scrub, pump, direct, heat, and ventilate. It operates through the following segments: Sunbelt, A-Plant, Sunbelt Canada, and Corporate Items.

