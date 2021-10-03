Arweave Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.85 Billion (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded up 14% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for $55.38 or 0.00115392 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Arweave has traded 26.8% higher against the US dollar. Arweave has a market cap of $1.85 billion and $89.03 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00022564 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000047 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Arweave Profile

AR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

