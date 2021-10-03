Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Position Trimmed by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,671,727 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 45,759 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.72% of Arrow Electronics worth $304,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,235,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $937,482,000 after acquiring an additional 28,052 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,056,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,680,000 after purchasing an additional 10,991 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,816,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,251,000 after purchasing an additional 104,546 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 958,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,106,000 after purchasing an additional 21,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 930,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,070,000 after purchasing an additional 51,068 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 4,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.47, for a total transaction of $483,858.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,950.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total value of $983,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,929 shares of company stock valued at $4,331,764 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of NYSE ARW opened at $115.00 on Friday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.46 and a 12-month high of $124.76. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

