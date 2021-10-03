ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 24.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,210 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARKF. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 66.7% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 12,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ARKF opened at $49.78 on Friday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $39.74 and a 12-month high of $64.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.72.

