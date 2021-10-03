ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) Shares Bought by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Summit X LLC grew its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 12,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:ARKF opened at $49.78 on Friday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $39.74 and a 52 week high of $64.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.72.

