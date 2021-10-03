Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $737.15 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) will announce sales of $737.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Arista Networks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $735.00 million and the highest is $739.90 million. Arista Networks posted sales of $605.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arista Networks will report full year sales of $2.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.88 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Arista Networks.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 27.72%. The company had revenue of $707.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on the company. MKM Partners increased their target price on Arista Networks from $363.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on Arista Networks from $385.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Arista Networks from $362.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.33.

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.93, for a total transaction of $511,403.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.00, for a total value of $189,738.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,353 shares of company stock worth $79,478,327 over the last quarter. 22.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 56.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 187.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 40.3% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 37.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 37.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 61.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANET traded up $6.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $350.48. 342,775 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,275. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $365.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $345.97. Arista Networks has a 12-month low of $200.35 and a 12-month high of $384.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.22, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.15.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

