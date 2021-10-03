Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) Price Target Lowered to C$4.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a na rating on the mining company’s stock.

AR has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Argonaut Gold in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a C$4.25 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$4.46.

AR opened at C$2.74 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.60, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market cap of C$851.16 million and a PE ratio of 7.97. Argonaut Gold has a twelve month low of C$1.90 and a twelve month high of C$3.45.

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The mining company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$147.68 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Argonaut Gold will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; the Magino project located Ontario, Canada; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

