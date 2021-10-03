Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Stock Position Raised by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 949,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,775 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals were worth $64,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 155.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $201,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arena Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.13.

In related news, EVP Robert Lisicki sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $1,051,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,748.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Amit Munshi bought 1,000 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.41 per share, with a total value of $50,410.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $151,510 over the last three months. 2.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ARNA opened at $60.00 on Friday. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.50 and a 1-year high of $90.19. The company has a current ratio of 15.28, a quick ratio of 15.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.68 and a 200-day moving average of $62.91.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.20) by ($0.20). Equities analysts predict that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.83 EPS for the current year.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

