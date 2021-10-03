ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd (OTCMKTS:AMSIY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd (OTCMKTS:AMSIY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 350.0% from the August 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Shares of ArcelorMittal South Africa stock opened at $0.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. ArcelorMittal South Africa has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.50.

Get ArcelorMittal South Africa alerts:

ArcelorMittal South Africa Company Profile

ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells long and flat steel products. The company operates through Flat Steel Products, Long Steel Products, and Coke and Chemicals segments. It offers flat steel products, including hot rolled plates, hot and cold rolled coils, galvanized coils, color coils, electrogalvanized coils, and tinplate coils.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal South Africa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal South Africa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.