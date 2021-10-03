ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd (OTCMKTS:AMSIY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd (OTCMKTS:AMSIY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 350.0% from the August 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.
Shares of ArcelorMittal South Africa stock opened at $0.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. ArcelorMittal South Africa has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.50.
ArcelorMittal South Africa Company Profile
Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help
Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal South Africa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal South Africa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.