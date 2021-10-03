Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Applied Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing drug candidates for unmet medical need. The company’s product candidate consists of AT-001, for the treatment of Diabetic Cardiomyopathy; AT-007, for the treatment of Galactosemia and AT-003, for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy which are in clinical stage. Applied Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

APLT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Applied Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, September 12th.

APLT opened at $17.57 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.23. The company has a market cap of $459.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.13. Applied Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.04 and a one year high of $29.80.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.14. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied Therapeutics will post -4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Applied Therapeutics news, insider Riccardo Perfetti sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $260,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $260,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 30,920 shares of company stock worth $542,113 in the last 90 days. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APLT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Applied Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,203,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,575,000 after purchasing an additional 147,570 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.72% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Therapeutics

Applied Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of unmet medical need. The company was founded by Shoshana Shendelman on January 20, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

