Applied Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNL) Short Interest Update

Applied Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNL) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, an increase of 101.4% from the August 31st total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,410,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AMNL stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. Applied Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02.

About Applied Minerals

Applied Minerals, Inc engages in the production of halloysite clay and natural iron oxide solutions. It offers its products under the Dragonite, Dragonite-XR, Dragonite-HP, Dragonite-PureWhite, and Amiron brands. The company was founded on March 4, 1924 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY.

