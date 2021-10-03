Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Providence Wealth Advisors LLC

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,888 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 4.4% of Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Apple by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 585.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its holdings in Apple by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Apple to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays set a $142.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on Apple in a report on Thursday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.55.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $142.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $148.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.11. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.32 and a 1-year high of $157.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. Apple’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

