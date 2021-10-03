Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its holdings in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Appian were worth $3,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Appian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Appian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Appian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Appian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Appian by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APPN. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Appian from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist decreased their target price on Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price objective on shares of Appian in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.86.

Shares of APPN stock opened at $94.68 on Friday. Appian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.29 and a fifty-two week high of $260.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.31 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.75.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Appian had a negative return on equity of 14.87% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Appian Co. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

