Appen Limited (OTCMKTS:APPEF) Short Interest Update

Appen Limited (OTCMKTS:APPEF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decrease of 66.2% from the August 31st total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.9 days.

Shares of APPEF opened at $7.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.96. Appen has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $25.75.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut Appen from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

Appen Ltd. engages in the development of human-annotated datasets for machine learning and artificial intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Content Relevance, Language Resources, and Other. The Content Relevance segment offers annotated data used in search technology for improving relevance and accuracy of search results.

