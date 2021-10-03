APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Brokerages predict that APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) will post $0.77 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for APA’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.14 and the lowest is $0.53. APA reported earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 581.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that APA will report full-year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $4.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $5.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for APA.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. APA had a negative return on equity of 145.33% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on APA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of APA from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded APA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Johnson Rice raised APA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on APA from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, APA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

NASDAQ:APA traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.80. 10,977,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,148,690. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 4.94. APA has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $24.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.10 and a 200 day moving average of $19.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This is an increase from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.26%.

In related news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $381,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,932.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APA. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of APA by 1,336.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,750,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,748,000 after acquiring an additional 4,419,505 shares in the last quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in APA in the 2nd quarter worth $86,520,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of APA by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 25,938,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074,061 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 22.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,257,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of APA by 116.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,741,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,919,000 after buying an additional 2,015,378 shares during the period. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APA Company Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

