Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) reached a new 52-week high on Friday after Northland Securities raised their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $32.00. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Antero Resources traded as high as $19.58 and last traded at $19.48, with a volume of 275129 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.81.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 target price on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Antero Resources from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.07.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 265,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $3,667,779.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 329,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,559,186.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $1,305,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the first quarter worth $47,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 4.75.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $489.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 29.70%. On average, equities analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

