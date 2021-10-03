Anne Frederick Crawford Buys 969 Shares of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Stock

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Director Anne Frederick Crawford bought 969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.48 per share, with a total value of $15,000.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Farmers National Banc stock opened at $16.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.55 and a 1-year high of $18.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.95.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $36.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.67 million. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 34.12% and a return on equity of 15.36%. As a group, research analysts predict that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is currently 28.03%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMNB. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Farmers National Banc by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Farmers National Banc by 52,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Farmers National Banc by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Farmers National Banc by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in Farmers National Banc during the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FMNB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farmers National Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Farmers National Banc from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. It operates through Bank and Trust segments. The Bank segment comprises commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage, and installment loans.

