Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Acquired by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,609 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 925 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,430 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,806 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,371 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BUD shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $78.22 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.40.

BUD stock opened at $56.50 on Friday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $51.45 and a one year high of $79.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.49 and a 200-day moving average of $67.36.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.12). Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $13.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

