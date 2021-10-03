Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Downgraded by Argus

Argus downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

BUD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.40.

Shares of BUD stock opened at $56.50 on Thursday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $51.45 and a 12 month high of $79.67. The stock has a market cap of $111.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.36.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.12). Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $13.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BUD. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,752,865 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $919,874,000 after purchasing an additional 659,126 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.5% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,465,446 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $609,597,000 after purchasing an additional 361,739 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,914,897 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $425,932,000 after purchasing an additional 261,308 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,120,902 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $133,298,000 after purchasing an additional 47,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 12.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,821,964 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $114,510,000 after purchasing an additional 202,422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

