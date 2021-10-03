Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 285,800 shares, a drop of 60.7% from the August 31st total of 726,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 136.1 days.

Anglo American stock opened at $35.41 on Friday. Anglo American has a one year low of $23.65 and a one year high of $49.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.35 and its 200 day moving average is $42.17.

Several research firms recently commented on AAUKF. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Anglo American to a “buy” rating and set a $3,510.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

