Analyzing VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) and iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN)

VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) and iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.1% of VIA optronics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.5% of iSun shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.9% of iSun shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares VIA optronics and iSun’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VIA optronics $174.30 million 1.01 -$4.13 million N/A N/A iSun $21.05 million 3.63 -$980,000.00 ($0.20) -42.00

iSun has lower revenue, but higher earnings than VIA optronics.

Profitability

This table compares VIA optronics and iSun’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VIA optronics -4.62% -10.89% -5.32% iSun -12.95% -17.14% -10.93%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for VIA optronics and iSun, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VIA optronics 0 0 2 0 3.00 iSun 0 0 1 0 3.00

VIA optronics currently has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 132.26%. iSun has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 233.33%. Given iSun’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe iSun is more favorable than VIA optronics.

Summary

VIA optronics beats iSun on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VIA optronics

VIA optronics AG, through its subsidiary, provides display solutions worldwide. It also develops, manufactures, and sells customized and application-specific metal mesh touch sensors and electrode base film materials for use in touch modules or other touch products. In addition, the company offers interactive display solutions, including curved display panels and solutions integrating multiple display touch assemblies; and optical bonding services, as well as licenses optical bonding process and sells related equipment. It serves automotive, consumer electronics, and industrial/specialized end markets. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Nuremberg, Germany. VIA optronics AG is a subsidiary of Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc.

About iSun

iSun, Inc. operates as a blank check company. It engages in the provision of solar engineering, procurement and construction services to the companies in the country. The company was founded on October 8, 2014 and is headquartered Williston, VT.

