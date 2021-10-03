Analyzing InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) and Endonovo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ENDV)

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) and Endonovo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ENDV) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for InflaRx and Endonovo Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InflaRx 1 1 4 0 2.50 Endonovo Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

InflaRx currently has a consensus target price of $8.90, indicating a potential upside of 247.66%. Given InflaRx’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe InflaRx is more favorable than Endonovo Therapeutics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares InflaRx and Endonovo Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InflaRx N/A N/A -$38.82 million ($1.44) -1.78 Endonovo Therapeutics $80,000.00 343.25 -$6.44 million N/A N/A

Endonovo Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than InflaRx.

Profitability

This table compares InflaRx and Endonovo Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InflaRx N/A -34.32% -31.30% Endonovo Therapeutics -5,033.33% N/A -264.21%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.8% of InflaRx shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Endonovo Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

InflaRx has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Endonovo Therapeutics has a beta of 2.12, meaning that its stock price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About InflaRx

InflaRx NV is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of inhibitors of the complement activation factor known as C5a. Its products include IFX-1 and IFX-2. The company was founded by Niels Christoph Riedemann, Renfeng Guo and Nicolas Fulpius in December 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

About Endonovo Therapeutics

Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of bio-electronic approach to regenerative medicine. The firm also develops, manufactures and distributes evolutionary medical devices focused on the healing of wounds and reduction of pain, edema and inflammation on and in the human body. Its technology and products include Electroceuticals, EFECT Trial, SofPulse, Electroceutical Therapy, and Scientific Studies. The company was founded in November 2008 and is headquartered in Woodland Hills, CA.

