Analyzing Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMLF) and Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMLF) and Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) are both large-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hyundai Motor and Stellantis, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hyundai Motor 0 0 0 0 N/A Stellantis 0 0 9 0 3.00

Stellantis has a consensus price target of $23.50, indicating a potential upside of 23.29%. Given Stellantis’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Stellantis is more favorable than Hyundai Motor.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.8% of Stellantis shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hyundai Motor and Stellantis’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hyundai Motor N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Stellantis $99.00 billion 0.39 $33.13 million $1.36 14.01

Stellantis has higher revenue and earnings than Hyundai Motor.

Volatility and Risk

Hyundai Motor has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stellantis has a beta of 1.68, suggesting that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hyundai Motor and Stellantis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hyundai Motor N/A N/A N/A Stellantis 0.25% 8.03% 2.09%

Summary

Stellantis beats Hyundai Motor on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hyundai Motor Company Profile

Hyundai Motor Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes motor vehicles and parts. It operates through Vehicle, Finance, and Others segments. The company offers cars under the Azera, Sonata, Veloster, Veloster N, i30 Fastback N, i30 N, i30, Elantra, Accent, i20, and i10 names; and SUVs under the Palisade, Santa Fe, Tucson, Creta, Kona, and Venue names. It also provides commercial vehicles under the H-1 and H-100 names; and eco vehicles under the IONIQ 5, NEXO, Santa Fe Hybrid/Plug-in Hybrid, Tucson Hybrid, KONA Electric, Elantra Hybrid, IONIQ Plug-in Hybrid, IONIQ Electric, IONIQ Electric, and i30 Hybrid names. In addition, the company offers trucks, buses, vans, and engines; vehicle financing, credit card processing, marketing, engineering, mobility, and insurance services; and train manufacturing services, as well as operates a football club. Further, it is involved in real estate development; research and development; and investment activities. The company was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram. The company is headquartered in Lijnden, the Netherlands.

