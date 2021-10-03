Analysts Set Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL) PT at C$8.21

Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$8.21.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cormark lifted their target price on Shawcor to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. ATB Capital cut their price objective on Shawcor to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

SCL stock traded up C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$5.73. 175,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.21, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$403.84 million and a P/E ratio of 16.56. Shawcor has a 52-week low of C$2.03 and a 52-week high of C$7.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.49.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$305.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$302.30 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Shawcor will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

About Shawcor

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

