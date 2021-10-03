Analysts Set Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Price Target at $149.17

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $149.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Nevro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Nevro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup cut shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $198.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Nevro from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

In related news, CEO D Keith Grossman acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $105.07 per share, for a total transaction of $735,490.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Nevro by 1.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Nevro by 2.9% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,401 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Nevro by 1.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,274 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Nevro by 5.1% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Nevro by 0.8% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period.

NYSE:NVRO opened at $120.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Nevro has a fifty-two week low of $99.54 and a fifty-two week high of $188.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -60.93 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.06.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. Nevro had a negative net margin of 16.68% and a negative return on equity of 18.29%. The business had revenue of $102.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.21) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Nevro will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

