Analysts Set Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) PT at $80.78

Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.78.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DNLI shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

DNLI traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $50.98. 360,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,711. Denali Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $36.31 and a 12 month high of $93.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.79 and a beta of 1.88.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $22.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 292.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, insider Carole Ho sold 6,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total value of $300,454.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total transaction of $88,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,558 shares of company stock valued at $4,089,797 over the last ninety days. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Denali Therapeutics by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,147,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152,416 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 39.6% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,957,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,802,000 after purchasing an additional 555,243 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 549.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 645,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,672,000 after purchasing an additional 546,481 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 7.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,036,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,906,000 after buying an additional 471,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1,339.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 383,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,087,000 after purchasing an additional 356,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

