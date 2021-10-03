Analysts Set Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Price Target at $29.69

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.49.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCL. Argus boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. HSBC upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $14.70 to $18.30 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Carnival Co. & from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.
In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $268,575.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Carnival Co. & stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,779,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,736,203. Carnival Co. & has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $31.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.73. The stock has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.31.
Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.22). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 6,471.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.19) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & will post -6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Carnival Co. &
Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.
