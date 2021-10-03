Analysts Set Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Price Target at $29.69

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.49.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCL. Argus boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. HSBC upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $14.70 to $18.30 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Carnival Co. & from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $268,575.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,856,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,756 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 9.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,276,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,935,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141,656 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 5.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,542,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,754 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 6.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,094,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,844,000 after acquiring an additional 870,469 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 25.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,859,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782,027 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,779,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,736,203. Carnival Co. & has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $31.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.73. The stock has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.31.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.22). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 6,471.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.19) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & will post -6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Featured Article: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.